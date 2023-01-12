Light heavweight champion Artur Beterbiev jumped on a zoom call with iFL TV and talked about his upcoming defense against Anthony Yarde as well as what he’s looking to do with a successful showing here. Check out some of what he had to say below.

Beterbiev on if he’s watched tape of Yarde

“Yeah, we watched these fights. It’s good fights. We did some analysis. We take some points. We’re preparing.”

On his impression of Yarde’s performance against Kovalev

“I watched fight not like regular person. When I watch fight, I (look for) technical work, how is it going — not like regular person. Because when I watch fight I take some information for me, we take it for our team.”

On if he’s expecting Yarde to come out aggressively

“We’ll see. For Anthony, I don’t know, if he want aggressive fight he can do it.”

On if he expects Yarde to be a tougher fight than Callum Johnson

“I never know. We never know before we go into ring, you know?”

On looking towards an undisputed fight with Dmitry Bivol

“Of course. I want this fight.”

On his interest in potentially fighting Oleksandr Usyk

“No, I didn’t tell I want this fight because he’s now heavyweight, I’m light heavyweight. I’m not cruiserweight. If I’m cruiserweight, yes, I try to move up for him. But right now I’m light heavyweight, he’s heavyweight. I’m not thinking about Usyk, I have enough to do here.”