Clavel vs Nery: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Kim Clavel and Jessica Nery will meet in a 108 lb two-belt unification tonight from Laval, Quebec, with the show starting at 7 pm ET on ESPN+ for those in the United States.

We’ll be here with live updates and results during the full show, with updates to come in this stream, and live discussion in the comments section of this post:

There are six fights total listed for the card, not certain we’ll get all six on the broadcast, but we’ll list them all the same.

Main Card (ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET)