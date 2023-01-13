Both Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith sat down for another segment of The Gloves Are Off, and during the face-to-face conversation between the fighters, Eubank Jr openly called out Smith for what he says are dirty tactics.

Eubank Jr would point out that he’s seen many instances of Smith being a ‘dirty fighter’ before Smith would immediately interject to tell Junior to keep the complaints to a minimum as they haven’t even started fighting yet.

“I’m just saying, I like when I see guys doing the headbutting and the elbowing, because that means that they’re not true, and when the going gets tough they look for ways out, they look for ways that they’re not supposed to use,” Eubank Jr said.

Eubank Jr would say he’s never had to resort to illegal tactics in order to get wins in his career, but that he likes seeing that quality in Smith because it only reassures him that Smith doesn’t have the skill level to beat him clean.

“So I like watching fighters and seeing them have to resort to the dirty tactics because their skill level isn’t enough to get them through the fight, so they have to start using their head and their elbow.”

Smith would respond to Eubank Jr by saying that he may be trying to goad him and get under his skin, but that he’s not going to allow that to happen. With that being said, Smith also acknowledges that a loss to Eubank Jr would deeply trouble him as he would have difficulty losing to someone of his arrogance.