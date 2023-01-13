Yesica Nery Plata defeated Kim Clavel in a 10-round war tonight from Laval, Quebec, winning by unanimous decision to unify the WBA and WBC junior flyweight (108 lbs) titles.

Judges scored the fight 96-94, 97-93, and 97-93. Bad Left Hook had the fight 96-94 for Nery Plata on our unofficial card.

Nery Plata (29-2, 3 KO) came in as a pretty heavy underdog, likely owing mostly to the fact that Clavel (16-1, 3 KO) was unbeaten and had home field advantage in Quebec. But it was clear early that this was going to be no easy night for Clavel, which anyone who knew both fighters probably suspected would be the case.

Nery Plata, who came in with the WBA belt, did the more obvious damage in the bout, bloodying Clavel’s nose and landing the cleaner, harder shots much of the time. But Clavel, who seemed to likely get down in the first four or even five rounds, stood her ground and fought her guts out, making this a possible toss-up, and putting that home advantage on the spot.

But the judges came back with not even just the right cards — this arguably could have gone Clavel’s way, or been a draw — but with cards that reflected the fight. It wasn’t just the right scoring, it was good scoring.

There is already chatter about a rematch, simply because this fight delivered in the ring. This is an early shortlist candidate for Women’s Fight of the Year at the very least; if you compare it to recent years, there aren’t many fights that are this competitive and this hard-fought, so there’s no reason to think this won’t be brought up again in December.

