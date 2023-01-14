KSI vs FaZe Temperrr: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, PPV price, start time, full card info

Misfits Boxing is back today from London, with KSI set to face FaZe Temper in the six-round exhibition main event.
The fights will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view from 2 pm ET, with a price of $39.99 your toll for tuning in to listen to people say “crossover boxing” and “our scene” 400 times over a few hours, as they cling to the hope that people will stop calling it “YouTube boxing.”
If you don’t have $40 or whatever it costs in the UK to chuck at the show, we’ll be here with live updates and results for the full card, plus round-by-round for the KSI vs Temperrr main event, all coming in this stream:
Main Card (DAZN PPV, 2:00 pm ET)
- KSI vs FaZe Temperrr, exhibition, 6 rounds
- Slim Albaher vs Tom Zanetti, exhibition, 4 rounds
- Salt Papi vs Josh Brueckner, exhibition, 4 rounds
- “Mystery Opponent” vs Bdave, exhibition, 4 rounds
- Ryan Taylor vs Swarmz, exhibition, 4 rounds
- Elle Brooke vs Faith Ordway, exhibition, 4 rounds
- Anthony Taylor vs Idris Virgo, exhibition, 4 rounds
