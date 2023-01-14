 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ajagba vs Shaw: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Efe Ajagba takes on Stephan Shaw in the first Top Rank main event of 2023!

By Scott Christ
Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Top Rank Boxing is back tonight on ESPN and ESPN+, with the company’s first event of the new year, headlined by a heavyweight clash between Efe Ajagba and Stephan Shaw.

Prelims will start at 5:30 pm on ESPN+, and the two-fight main card will start at 10 pm ET on ESPN and also still airing on ESPN+.

If you can’t tune in live, we’ll have coverage for you from the early fights onward, including round-by-round for the main event, in this stream:

Prelims (ESPN+, 5:30 pm ET)

  • Abraham Nova (21-1, 15 KO) vs Adam Lopez (16-3, 6 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Haven Brady Jr (8-0, 4 KO) vs Ruben Cervera (13-3, 11 KO), junior lightweights, 8 rounds
  • Bryce Mills (10-1, 4 KO) vs Margarito Hernandez (3-3-1, 0 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds
  • Floyd Diaz (8-0, 3 KO) vs Edwin Rodriguez (11-6-2, 5 KO), junior featherweights, 8 rounds
  • Brian Norman Jr (22-0, 19 KO) vs Rodrigo Coria (10-4, 2 KO), welterweights, 8 rounds
  • Bruce Carrington (5-0, 3 KO) vs Juan Antonio Lopez (17-12-1, 7 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds
  • Dante Benjamin Jr (4-0, 2 KO) vs Emmanueal Austin (6-0, 6 KO), light heavyweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)

  • Efe Ajagba (16-1, 13 KO) vs Stephan Shaw (18-0-1, 13 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Guido Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KO) vs Jonnie Rice (15-6-1, 10 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds

