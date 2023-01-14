Ajagba vs Shaw: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Top Rank Boxing is back tonight on ESPN and ESPN+, with the company’s first event of the new year, headlined by a heavyweight clash between Efe Ajagba and Stephan Shaw.

Prelims will start at 5:30 pm on ESPN+, and the two-fight main card will start at 10 pm ET on ESPN and also still airing on ESPN+.

If you can’t tune in live, we’ll have coverage for you from the early fights onward, including round-by-round for the main event, in this stream:

Prelims (ESPN+, 5:30 pm ET)

Abraham Nova (21-1, 15 KO) vs Adam Lopez (16-3, 6 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds

Haven Brady Jr (8-0, 4 KO) vs Ruben Cervera (13-3, 11 KO), junior lightweights, 8 rounds

Bryce Mills (10-1, 4 KO) vs Margarito Hernandez (3-3-1, 0 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds

Floyd Diaz (8-0, 3 KO) vs Edwin Rodriguez (11-6-2, 5 KO), junior featherweights, 8 rounds

Brian Norman Jr (22-0, 19 KO) vs Rodrigo Coria (10-4, 2 KO), welterweights, 8 rounds

Bruce Carrington (5-0, 3 KO) vs Juan Antonio Lopez (17-12-1, 7 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds

Dante Benjamin Jr (4-0, 2 KO) vs Emmanueal Austin (6-0, 6 KO), light heavyweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)