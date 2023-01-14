KSI knocked out FaZe Temperrr in the opening round of their Misfits Boxing main event, capping a night of entertaining influencer/crossover/social media/whatever you want to call it fighting.

Temperrr, who came in on short notice to replace Dillon Dnais, gave this a solid go, but KSI has simply been training — and training fairly seriously — for too long. Though KSI walked into some shots, there was nothing on them, and he was happy to walk through them and find his opening.

He found it, cracking Temperrr with a right hand and left hook, putting Temperrr on the canvas. The count was not answered in a timely fashion, securing the KO.

In all honesty, and with respect to Temperrr for taking the fight, it’s probably time for KSI to stop fighting opponents at this skill/experience (even just in serious training) level, and also probably time to just have his fights be sanctioned. He’s got every bit as much as plenty of prospects you’ll find on Matchroom, Queensberry, or Boxxer undercards, and this is just a mismatch now.

Undercard highlights and results

Slim Albaher UD-4 Tom Zanetti: Judges had it 39-38, 39-37, 40-37. Really fun fight, just a brawl for four rounds. Slim has more skills than Zanetti, but Zanetti was just all aggression from the opening bell. The judges got this right, for whatever that’s worth, and it was good entertainment. They gave it everything they had.

Judges had it 39-38, 39-37, 40-37. Really fun fight, just a brawl for four rounds. Slim has more skills than Zanetti, but Zanetti was just all aggression from the opening bell. The judges got this right, for whatever that’s worth, and it was good entertainment. They gave it everything they had. Salt Papi KO-2 Josh Brueckner: Talked a bit about this on the front page already, and Salt Papi continues to simply be too good for the level of guys he’s fighting in these things. He doesn’t look like the athlete of the day, but his skills are just superior compared to most of the others in this scene.

Luis Alcaraz Pineda UD-3 Bdave: This was set up as Bdave facing a “mystery opponent.” The lights went out, Undertaker theme played, a silhouette stood on the stage, and the reveal: Luis Alcaraz Pineda, the “pro boxer” who had an embarrassing performance against KSI last year. The fight is whatever, Pineda clearly won and it honestly could have been stopped in the opening round, which would have been a perfect climax because he was drastically worse and tired in rounds two and three, but the story here is that the entire OVO Wembley was on board with the bit. Pineda got a ridiculous hero’s welcome, he clearly loved the reception and had a lot of fun — it’s a bit of redemption for the young man. He will stick around this “scene,” I’m sure, because he’s made himself a notable character here.

Swarmz TKO-1 Ryan Taylor: Basically, Swarmz landed a jab, Taylor’s orbital may have been broken, and the fight was stopped in 48 seconds. Taylor and the doctor had a long discussion about it where Taylor obviously was telling the doctor he couldn’t see and felt pain in his head.

Basically, Swarmz landed a jab, Taylor’s orbital may have been broken, and the fight was stopped in 48 seconds. Taylor and the doctor had a long discussion about it where Taylor obviously was telling the doctor he couldn’t see and felt pain in his head. Elle Brooke TKO-1 Faith Ordway: Brooke pretty much demolished Ordway, but bless them both, they were throwing hands from the opening bell, just tearing into it, and this fight was damn fun to watch. All respect, they were in there taking shots, throwing hands, and Brooke just took shots better. Ordway was dropped at one point, got her nose bloodied, and was reeling when the referee stepped in with 19 seconds left in round one. Brooke also got cut. Ordway wanted to keep going. This was a minute and 41 seconds of all action. Call these fights whatever you want, but these two women went out there and fought.