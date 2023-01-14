Highlights: Salt Papi knocks out Josh Brueckner, Ryan Garcia and Sunny Edwards call on Papi to go pro

One of the breakout — and some might say somewhat unexpected — stars of the “crossover boxing” scene has been Salt Papi, and we got to see why again today, as Papi knocked out Josh Brueckner with one counter left hand in round two.

Papi, a TikTok celebrity, also once again displayed a level of footwork, ability to control distance, hand speed, and timing that has simply set him apart. When you look at him, being honest, you do not see an “athlete,” but when you look at Josh Brueckner, you do, and, well:

After today’s KO, both Sunny Edwards and Ryan Garcia called on Salt Papi to consider going pro.

Edwards was calling for the Papi win early:

I’d bet racks on salt Papi winning this — Sunny Edwards (@SunnyEdwards) January 14, 2023

Nah I hope you realise Salt Papi can actually fight it’s not fair him fighting these man — Sunny Edwards (@SunnyEdwards) January 14, 2023

Once we got the finish, both Sunny and Ryan Garcia called for Salt Papi to go pro:

See what I mean Salt Papi needs to turn pro an go down 4 weights — Sunny Edwards (@SunnyEdwards) January 14, 2023

Man salt Papi needs to just turn professional lol #KSITemper — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) January 14, 2023

After his win, Papi said he wants to fight Jake Paul, but it seems more likely he’ll face a fellow named King Kenny. The two of them did an interview together after the bout and both expressed interest.