Oscar De La Hoya threatens to “move on” from Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight, sets contract deadline

Ryan Garcia’s promoter says he’s still not received a contract for a Gervonta Davis fight, and that he’s ready to move on after a Monday deadline.

By Scott Christ
Patrick Smith/Getty Images and Tom Hogan/Golden Boy/Getty Images

Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya is threatening to scrap the planned Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight, saying late last night that their side still haven’t received a contract, and that he was setting a deadline for Monday.

Monday, of course, is a federal holiday (Martin Luther King Jr Day) in the United States, so maybe he should at least give the Davis side until Tuesday, but either way, he says that the clock is ticking:

Davis vs Garcia has been planned for Saturday, Apr. 15, in Las Vegas. It will be a Showtime pay-per-view, and the deal, according to all reports, was done, just with contracts not signed. Garcia, for the record, has said he has seen the agreement reportedly in place.

Davis (28-0, 26 KO) just stopped Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7, while Garcia (23-0, 19 KO) decided to pass on a Jan. 28 tune-up against Mercito Gesta. (De La Hoya said he felt Garcia was making a mistake, for what that’s worth.)

After Davis’ win eight days ago, both fighters indicated that they were ready to get the deal done and set that Apr. 15 date officially.

A few things:

  1. De La Hoya says a lot of things. This doesn’t at all guarantee that there is actually a deadline, let alone that he’ll step in and “cancel” the planned fight.
  2. De La Hoya may get overruled by his fighter even if he tries. He and Garcia have not always seen eye-to-eye, to say the least.
  3. The Garcia side, including De La Hoya, could be looking to get out of the fight, sure. It’s possible. It wouldn’t be a massive shock that something fight fans want doesn’t happen. Same for the Davis/PBC/Showtime side.

We’ll see what happens this week.

Weekend Recap:

