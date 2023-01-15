Xander Zayas wants busy 2023, hoping for world title run in 2024

Top 154 lb prospect Xander Zayas is hoping to keep moving up the ladder in 2023, as he targets a potential world title fight in 2024.

Zayas, a Top Rank fighter, told El Nuevo Dia that he wants an eliminator toward the end of this year, and that he’s looking to stay busy:

“2023 is going to be a great year for me. I want four fights. ... I want to fight former champions, former contenders or world title contenders, and end the year with an eliminator fight to start 2024 on the right foot and knocking on the doors to a world championship. ... [W]e still need to keep raising the level of opponents, keep learning and evolving.”

Zayas noted that with an undisputed champion at 154 lbs (Jermell Charlo), title shots become a little trickier to attain, but the path he’s setting makes it very doable, and also sounds fully reasonable.

Top Rank currently has dates on ESPN and/or ESPN+ for Feb. 3, Mar. 25, Apr. 1, and Apr. 8 if you’re wondering when Zayas might get out first this year.

Still just 20 years old, Zayas (15-0, 10 KO) looks to be arguably Puerto Rico’s best current chance at a real breakout boxing star, something that has been lacking for some time now with a series of prospects flaming out before reaching what was thought to be their potential.

Will Zayas break that streak and get into the world title mix next year as he plans?