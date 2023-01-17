It’s Tuesday, and it’s time for another podcast here at Bad Left Hook, as myself and John Hansen return with the latest Prophets of Goom!

THIS WEEK! We go over last weekend’s action, including an early Fight of the Year candidate, plus we get honest about KSI and his Misfits Boxing enterprise, which you can fully dismiss if you want, but there’s a lot they’re doing right. That and more!

We take a look ahead to Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith this weekend plus their solid undercard Intermission: Holidays and weird bosses!

Holidays and weird bosses! Second Half: A recap of last week’s action, including the Clavel vs Nery Plata barnburner from Quebec, Top Rank’s first egg laid of the year, what KSI and Misfits Boxing are doing that “Real Boxing” could stand to learn from, and some thoughts on where the Fury vs Usyk situation stands

