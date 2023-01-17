 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chris Eubank Jr expecting to comfortably handle Liam Smith this weekend

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith collide this weekend in Manchester.

Chris Eubank Jr doesn’t believe Liam Smith brings anything into this fight that he needs to be worried about.
Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

As Chris Eubank Jr readies for this weekend’s British showdown against Liam Smith, Eubank Jr maintains that he’s feeling quite comfortable and confident leading into the bout. Both fighters spent some time talking to Sky Sports about a past sparring session between them — one that Eubank Jr says he doesn’t really remember as it was uneventful — before Eubank Jr would say we should expect to see the same Smith as usual, and that individual isn’t good enough to beat him.

“I’m not really that fearful of what a fighter like Liam Smith is or what he can bring to the table. I’m not going to say he’s average because he’s an elite-level fighter. But there’s nothing there that I have to worry about. Unless he’s going to be a different guy in the ring on the night, I think I’m going to handle him pretty comfortably.”

Smith, for his part, credits Eubank Jr for having inherited a great chin from his father, but says he absolutely has vulnerabilities to the body that he’s noticed in their sparring and will be looking to exploit that in their fight. Eubank Jr, however, largely brushes off the notion as a desperate attempt by Smith.

With less than a week to go before both fighters meet inside the ring, expect the tensions to rise during fight week’s final press conference and weigh-in.

