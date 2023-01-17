Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury reportedly a “done deal” for February 25

Here we go again! Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are seemingly once again set to fight, this time on Saturday, Feb. 25, with MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani reporting via Twitter that the bout is a “done deal”:

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is a done deal for Feb. 25, per sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 17, 2023

Paul and Fury were originally supposed to fight at the end of 2021, but Fury pulled out of that one with injury and illness, and instead, Paul faced and knocked out Tyron Woodley in a rematch.

The fight was then set for August of last year, but Fury had visa issues and couldn’t get to the United States — you’ll note none of the Fury family have been fighting in the U.S. — and Paul instead fought and defeated Anderson Silva.

But the fight has never truly died, or at least the chatter around it. It’s a fight Paul (6-0, 4 KO) seemingly badly wants, and has indicated he’d be willing to go to the United Kingdom to do it as long as the money on the table was what he feels it should be.

The 26-year-old Paul and Fury, 23, had another run-in with one another in November, when Paul was ringside to watch Tommy’s exhibition fight in Dubai.

Most recently, Paul announced a deal with PFL and a planned move to MMA competition, but stressed then that he was not giving up on boxing or moving away from the sport entirely.

This seems most likely to happen in the United Kingdom or Middle East, which means an afternoon time slot in the United States. Showtime, with whom Paul has worked, have plans for a Feb. 25 card that features a Stephen Fulton Jr vs Brandon Figueroa rematch, so their evening plans are set, not that that couldn’t be moved into March, in theory, and it doesn’t seem as though the visa situation for the fighting Furys has changed since last summer, either.

So will the fight actually happen this time? Remains to be seen! But yeah, here we are once more.