Adrien Broner vs Hank Lundy now set as BLK Prime PPV main event, Ivan Redkach out

Adrien Broner will now face Hank Lundy in his Feb. 25 BLK Prime PPV main event, with Ivan Redkach out of the bout.

Redkach had just indicated that he may not be in the fight anymore, so instead of that long-past-prime veteran, we have this long-past-prime veteran for Broner to face on pay-per-view for $39.99.

Lundy, 39, has lost four straight fights to Jose Zepeda, Robbie Davies Jr, Alex Martin, and Shinard Bunch, dating back to 2021, and has lost six of his last eight dating back to 2018. You may remember him as an ESPN Friday Night Fights regular, or from his 2016 140 lb title fight with Terence Crawford, which Crawford won via fifth round TKO.

Lundy (31-12-1, 14 KO) has always been tough, crafty, and capable, but never did get over the hump in his career, and at his age and given the recent results, it seems unlikely.

That said, he’s not facing a top fighter here, no matter what the press releases say. The 33-year-old Broner (34-4-1, 24 KO) has not fought in two years, and just once in the last four years. His early 2021 win over Jovanie Santiago was disputed, and prior to that he’d gone 0-2-1 in three fights. His career never truly recovered from his 2013 loss to Marcos Maidana, and that was over nine years ago now.

Broner is 7-3-1 since then, but has lost against his better opponents, and two of the wins — Santiago and Adrian Granados in 2017 — were up for some debate. It’s been a long, long time since Adrien Broner looked like a “top fighter,” and currently there have been questions about whether he can even really make 147 lbs — which is not his best division in the first place.

“I’m glad they found a worthy replacement in Hank Lundy,” said Broner. “Unfortunately, Redkach had to pull out, but I’m ready for whoever they put in front of me. This is the AB show and I’m on a mission to bust up everyone in my way. Hank Lundy is in trouble. I’m going to put a beating on him.”

“Fighting Broner is something I’ve envisioned for a long time and now this opportunity has presented itself to me,” Lundy said. “Broner has established himself as one of the best fighters in the world, but he hasn’t been active, so I’m going to take full advantage of his inactivity. Everyone knows that I will fight anyone and the big names run from me. So I’m telling everyone right now, I’m going to beat the shit out of this can man.”