Oscar Collazo vs Yudel Reyes new WBO eliminator at 105, Bektemir Melikuziev has opponent set for Jan. 28

Oscar Collazo will still have his crack at a WBO minimumweight eliminator on Jan. 28, but Wilfredo Mendez is out, and Collazo will now face Yudel Reyes.

The fight will be part of the Rocha vs Young undercard on a DAZN-streamed card.

Collazo (5-0, 3 KO) was a standout amateur for Puerto Rico, and at 26 is looking to break into the top tier of the 105 lb pro ranks this year. Mendez is a former titleholder and it would have been a Puerto Rico vs Puerto Rico matchup, but with Reyes (15-1, 5 KO) now in, we have a Puerto Rico vs Mexico bout, and that has plenty of tradition, of course.

“We are disappointed with the news that our compatriot Wilfredo Méndez won’t be able to fight me. In this sport anything can happen. We wish him a speedy recovery and wish him the best,” said Collazo.

“We know that the rivalry between Puerto Rico vs Mexico is exciting and without a doubt we will write another chapter. I promise you, Yudel is not going to stop or get in the way of me, I will be a champion and he will be one more test on my way to the top.”

“We are very excited because we have been asking for an important opportunity for some time and now it has been given to us. We are set for big fights and Oscar Collazo is a great challenge. I hope to put on a show for the fans that day,” said Reyes.

“It feels good to be part of history like Chavez was with Macho Camacho, or Salvador Sanchez with Wilfredo Gomez , among others. We hope to give a great fight. I have fought a Puerto Rican before, Atenea Santiago, and I beat him to secure the NABO title. I hope to make history against Collazo, we are not going to disappoint the public and we are going to do our best for Mexico to get the victory.”

The DAZN opener is also now fully set, as Bektemir Melikuziev (10-1, 8 KO) will face veteran Ulises Sierra (17-2-2, 10 KO) in a 10-round super middleweight bout.

The show also features the Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young welterweight main event, set for 12 rounds, as well as lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield facing Alberto Mercado in a 10-round fight.