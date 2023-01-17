 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyson Fury to Oleksandr Usyk: “I’m gonna bust you up real bad, you little middleweight”

Tyson Fury has his sights set on Oleksandr Usyk and the undisputed championship

By Scott Christ
/ new
Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Tyson Fury has made what you would, I guess, describe as an “official” call-out for Oleksandr Usyk today, posting a video to his social media.

The move follows Usyk having already called out Fury a bit recently.

“Usyk, calling out the ‘Gypsy King’ with your pathetic little call-outs, dosser,” Fury said. “Rabbit! I’m coming for you, rabbit. You’re getting it, rabbit, and I’ll tell you what else, I’m gonna bust you up real bad, you little middleweight. I’m gonna slap you into a big pile of tattoos, sucker. Come on!”

Usyk, who has the WBA, IBF, and WBO belts, has taken to calling Fury “Belly” in response to the “middleweight” thing from Fury:

Fury, who has the WBC belt, and Usyk could meet to crown the first four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion ever. This sounds like a bigger deal than it is, kinda, in that we never should have allowed there to be four “pieces” of a “world championship” in the first place, but all the same it’s the top two heavyweights in the sport.

None of the talk is any guarantee the fight will happen, but we’re at least trending toward the right direction here.

