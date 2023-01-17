Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya just caught up with Marcos Villegas of Fight Hub TV to talk about where things stand for a fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia after he announced a Monday deadline to sign the fight.

Yesterday was in fact a federal holiday, so today De La Hoya expressed his wishes to finalize the contract for the fight by day’s end, as he wants to get to the business of actually promoting the card. Check out some of what De La Hoya had to say below.

De La Hoya on Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia negotiations

“The terms have been agree upon. Everything is agreed upon: the venue, the money, the split for the fighters, for Tank, for Ryan. Everything is great. All we need is to put it on the long-form. That’s basically it. I’ve never heard of a fight getting made a day before the fight or the week of the event — it’s unheard of. So I don’t know what [Stephen] Espinoza was talking about.

“I’m hoping that we get this signed today because there’s no signed deal whatsoever. It’s all talk right now. We have agreed to terms but, look, I’ve always said you don’t have a deal until you have a signed deal, and that’s just the way business works, and that’s the way we work.

“But I’m talking to Ryan Garcia today. Right after this press conference I’m going down to Golden Boy headquarters and sitting down with Ryan and I should have a contract by then so we can get this show on the road.”

On his position that the fight May need to be held in May instead of April 15 as previously announced

“Well, look. April 15th, it’s right around the corner. And we have to start promoting and start putting our heads together and start putting the undercard together and getting the venue. So there’s a lot of work to be done so I’m hoping that we can get this contract signed today. I mean, look, I did give a deadline yesterday but I heard from Ryan’s side and they are going into the office today, Tuesday, so hopefully we can get this wrapped up.”