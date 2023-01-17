Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia deal appears done, Oscar De La Hoya shows off contract

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia is a go for April 15.

Though not official, the last remaining hurdle seems to have been cleared, as Oscar De La Hoya posted to social media this evening to show off that he and Garcia had received the contract for the fight.

“Devil is in the details,” De La Hoya wrote on Instagram. “April 15, let’s go!!!”

De La Hoya threatened to “move on” from the bout over the weekend, saying that the deal needed to get done this week. He set a Monday deadline, but perhaps took the world’s advice and allowed the federal holiday to pass. It’s Tuesday, they’ve got the contract, and De La Hoya is publicly posting that they’re ready to go.

Davis (28-0, 26 KO) just fought on April 7, stopping Hector Luis Garcia after eight rounds. Garcia (23-0, 19 KO) last fought in July, knocking out Javier Fortuna in round six, and was meant to fight on Jan. 28 to tune up for Davis with a bout against Mercito Gesta, but ultimately decided to go straight to the Davis fight.

Davis vs Garcia (Ryan’s Version) will headline a Showtime pay-per-view on April 15 from Las Vegas and without question be one of the biggest events of 2023, really no matter what else happens.