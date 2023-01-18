Kenshiro Teraji vs Jonathan Gonzalez unification targeted for April

After sharing a card in November, light flyweight champions Kenshiro Teraji and Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez look poised to collide. Punch Perfect Boxing’s Jamie Bourne reported last week that they’ve received the all-clear for a three-belt unification in April, a story Jake Donovan confirmed earlier this week.

The WBC previously ordered Teraji (20-1, 12 KO) to fight mandatory challenger Hekkie Budler, but “The Hexecutioner” accepted what is reportedly a hefty step-aside fee and a guarantee that he’d be next in line for the winner.

Teraji won that WBC belt way back in 2017 with a narrow decision over Ganigan Lopez, then established himself as the division’s number-one fighter with eight consecutive defenses. A DUI and subsequent knockout loss to Masamichi Yabuki seemed to have finally dethroned him, but has since roared back with beatdowns of Yabuki and WBA champion Hiroto Kyoguchi.

Gonzalez (27-3-1, 14 KO) is a comeback story himself. Once a seemingly busted prospect after a 2013 mauling from Giovani Segura, he rebounded from a comeback knockout loss to Kosei Tanaka by dropping from 112 to 108, where he’s enjoyed a fine WBO championship reign since upsetting Elwin Soto.

High-volume attacker versus slickster is always a fun stylistic matchup, and it’s even better when both are at the peak of their craft. Can’t wait for this one, and fingers crossed Sivenathi Nontshinga will be ready to go after Budler gets his shot.