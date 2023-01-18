 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Guidry vs Stiverne undercard announced for Jan. 21 Don King PPV

The full card is set for Saturday’s Don King show in Miami.

By Scott Christ
Don King’s upcoming Saturday night pay-per-view from Miami is fully set, with DKP announcing the undercard today.

In the main event, heavyweights Jonathan Guidry (18-1-2, 10 KO) and Bermane Stiverne (25-5-1, 21 KO) will meet in a 10-round bout that they’re calling a “title fight” since it is for the — stick with me here — WBA NABA Gold title. That means it’s not even for the WBA NABA title, but a secondary version of the WBA NABA title. And while this may mean nothing to boxing fans generally, it should help a bit with WBA rankings positioning, so there is that.

On the undercard:

  • Tre’Sean Wiggins (14-5-3, 8 KO) faces Nigel Fennel (13-1, 8 KO) in a 10-round welterweight bout
  • Ian Green (16-2, 11 KO) takes on Alexander Castro (11-0, 9 KO) in a 10-round middleweight fight
  • Raynel Mederos (7-0, 2 KO) will meet Nelson Morales (3-1, 0 KO) in a six-rounder at junior welterweight
  • Kenmon Evans (9-0-1, 3 KO) takes on veteran Cleotis Pendarvis (21-13-2, 9 KO) in another six-rounder, that one at light heavyweight

Those will be the bouts aired on the PPV broadcast, which is $19.99 and begins at 7 pm ET on Saturday, Jan. 21. If you are looking to buy it, I’d strongly suggest ordering through FITE TV, simply because in every way I can vouch for FITE being trustworthy with, you know, your payment information and all that.

