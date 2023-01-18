Guidry vs Stiverne undercard announced for Jan. 21 Don King PPV

Don King’s upcoming Saturday night pay-per-view from Miami is fully set, with DKP announcing the undercard today.

In the main event, heavyweights Jonathan Guidry (18-1-2, 10 KO) and Bermane Stiverne (25-5-1, 21 KO) will meet in a 10-round bout that they’re calling a “title fight” since it is for the — stick with me here — WBA NABA Gold title. That means it’s not even for the WBA NABA title, but a secondary version of the WBA NABA title. And while this may mean nothing to boxing fans generally, it should help a bit with WBA rankings positioning, so there is that.

On the undercard:

Tre’Sean Wiggins (14-5-3, 8 KO) faces Nigel Fennel (13-1, 8 KO) in a 10-round welterweight bout

Ian Green (16-2, 11 KO) takes on Alexander Castro (11-0, 9 KO) in a 10-round middleweight fight

Raynel Mederos (7-0, 2 KO) will meet Nelson Morales (3-1, 0 KO) in a six-rounder at junior welterweight

Kenmon Evans (9-0-1, 3 KO) takes on veteran Cleotis Pendarvis (21-13-2, 9 KO) in another six-rounder, that one at light heavyweight

Those will be the bouts aired on the PPV broadcast, which is $19.99 and begins at 7 pm ET on Saturday, Jan. 21. If you are looking to buy it, I’d strongly suggest ordering through FITE TV, simply because in every way I can vouch for FITE being trustworthy with, you know, your payment information and all that.