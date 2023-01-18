Alexis Rocha aiming to demand big fights after Jan. 28 return on DAZN

Alexis Rocha will return to action in a Jan. 28 DAZN main event, facing Anthony Young in a 12-round welterweight fight on Golden Boy’s first show of the year.

The date was originally being held for Ryan Garcia to face Mercito Gesta in a final tune-up for his April bout with Gervonta “Tank” Davis, but when Garcia decided to pass, Golden Boy kept the date and headed to YouTube Theater, which will be hosting its first-ever boxing event.

Rocha (21-1, 13 KO) has won five straight since his 2020 loss to Rashidi Ellis, and is in good position with the WBO and their rankings, as he holds the WBO NABO title. At last check, Rocha was listed as the No. 3 contender to Terence Crawford’s title, behind Vergil Ortiz Jr and Keith Thurman. Ortiz is opting to go down the WBA path, and Thurman looks set for a 154 lb bout with Errol Spence Jr.

The 25-year-old Rocha does see this next fight as a possible final step toward a big fight.

“I’m super excited to be the main event again. After this fight, I feel like I will have the power to start calling out the big guys and demanding for the big fights,” he said on Wednesday.

Both Rocha and promoter Oscar De La Hoya are excited about bringing boxing to a new venue, with De La Hoya feeling it has the potential to produce a special atmosphere.

“YouTube Theater is such an intimate venue, and fans will feel the energy being so close to the ring,” he said. “January 28 has an excellent slate of fights. From the opening fight to the main event, fans can expect fireworks.”

The undercard will feature a 105 lb title eliminator between Oscar Collazo and Yudel Reyes, plus lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield in a step-up fight, and the return of Bektemir Melikuziev.