Kell Brook isn’t quite ready to call it quits just yet, according to Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom. As Shalom tells Sky Sports, Brook will be on hand for this weekend’s British showdown between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith, and is eagerly awaiting the winner.

“Kell will be there on Saturday. He’s desperate for the winner of that fight. He wanted the Eubank fight after the Khan fight. He feels he wants the winner of this fight whether that’s Liam Smith or whether that’s Eubank Jr. There is a rematch clause, so if Liam does win Eubank will have the option with that one. But there’ll be massive fights for whoever the winner is.”

Brook (40-3, 23 KOs) last fought in February 2022, and is coming off what is probably the most satisfying win of his professional career as he finally got his hands on bitter rival Amir Khan and put him away.

After a long stretch it might seem that might be the perfect opportunity for Brook to ride off into the sunset, but he still has that burning desire to compete — and potentially deal with another grudge in Eubank Jr.

Shalom says whether or nor Brook faces Eubank Jr or Smith it would make for a massive fight in the U.K., and believes we’ll see both Eubank Jr and Smith lay it all on the line as neither can really afford a loss here without taking a big step back. Whomever emerges with the win this weekend, expect Brook to be waiting.