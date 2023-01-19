 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Diego Pacheco vs Jack Cullen set for March 11th, Callum Smith to headline

Callum Smith will reportedly face a ranked opponent in the main event

By Patrick L. Stumberg
/ new
Juan Francisco Estrada v Roman Gonzalez Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

21-year-old super middleweight prospect Diego Pacheco is set to step up in class, as No Smoke Boxing reports and Jake Donovan confirms that he’ll face Jack Cullen on a March 11th Matchroom undercard.

Callum Smith faces TBA in the main event. Smith earned a shot at Artur Beterbiev when he knocked out Mathieu Bauderlique, but Eddie Hearn claims “Mundo” will fight a “top-15 opponent” rather than a tune-up.

Pacheco (17-0, 14 KO) is a physical specimen at 6’4” and has shown off the skills to match during his steady rise through the ranks. His four-fight, four-knockout 2022 campaign included a finish of Enrique Collazo on the Canelo-GGG 3 undercard, and he’ll look to keep the momentum going against his most noteworthy foe to date in Cullen (21-3-1, 9 KO).

“Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver,” a nickname that meets my extremely high standards for nom de guerres, is 4-1-1 since losing to Felix Cash in 2019. The wins include decisions over Avni Yildirim and John Docherty, while the loss came to undefeated French bruiser Kevin Lele Sadjo. He’s a solid opponent for this stage in Pacheco’s career and, at 6’3”, one of the few super middleweights Pacheco won’t tower over.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook