Floyd Mayweather to have UK exhibition on February 25 against Liam Harrison

Floyd Mayweather will continue his exciting exhibition boxing career on Feb. 25, when he makes his United Kingdom exhibition boxing debut with an exhibition boxing showcase “against” Muay Thai champion Liam “The Hitman” Harrison.

Mayweather, who will turn 46 the day before the show, has talked about doing a UK exhibition for a while now, and now has it set up. There was probably some hope about him doing it against a different “Hitman,” but this is what folks are getting.

Harrison, 37, has had a pretty decorated career in Muay Thai, a native of Leeds with a listed career record of 90-25-2 (50 KO) in his sport. At best, the “fight” will resemble Mayweather’s exhibition bouts in Japan for RIZIN, where he comes to have a laugh until the opponents try to actually hit him, and then he has to knock them out.

At worst, the “fight” will resemble Mayweather’s exhibition bouts from the Middle East, like him toying with KSI’s brother last year.

In the Instagram comments of Mayweather’s announcement, several people made sure to comment that it will be “easy work,” which, like, yeah, we know.

The show will be held at O2 Arena in London.