Seniesa Estrada vs Tina Rupprecht unification reportedly set for March

Seniesa Estrada and Tina Rupprecht will meet in a 105 lb unification on March 25, according to ESPN.com’s Michael Rothstein. The bout would be a co-feature on a Top Rank ESPN card.

Estrada (23-0, 9 KO) moved to Top Rank after leaving Golden Boy in 2022, and made her debut with the company on Nov. 12, beating Jazmin Villarino on the Janibek vs Bentley card in Las Vegas. She hadn’t fought since Dec. 2021 prior to that, and now looks to get her career more active again.

The 30-year-old Estrada, who holds the WBA title, is considered among the top women’s fighters in the sport, pound-for-pound.

Germany’s Rupprecht (12-0-1, 3 KO), is also 30, and just fought Dec. 10, successfully defending her WBC belt against Rocio Gaspar. She’s held that belt in some form, interim or full, since 2017. She’s only fought outside of Germany once, back in 2016, when she went to Russia.

Estrada will be favored, but it’s about as good a matchup as there is out there other than Yokasta Valle, and Rupprecht does have a win over Valle, though it was in 2018.