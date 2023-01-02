George Kambosos Jr: I got something to prove in 2023

George Kambosos Jr is getting to work as he looks to bounce back from back-to-back losses to Devin Haney in 2022, saying he has “something to prove” in the new year.

Kambosos posted a quick video of some gym work, and a message for the world of boxing:

Every Time I Fall, I Go Even Harder. I Got Something To Prove In The Year Of 23 pic.twitter.com/w4nYQjTwb9 — George "Ferocious" Kambosos Jr (@georgekambosos) January 2, 2023

“Every time I fall, I go even harder,” he wrote. “I got something to prove in the year of ‘23.”

Kambosos (20-2, 10 KO) rocketed to fame when he upset Teofimo Lopez to win the WBA, IBF, and WBO lightweight titles in Nov. 2021, then twice hosted Haney in undisputed championship fights in Australia last year. Haney was just too much for him, a tough style matchup, but Kambosos took the biggest fight out there and gave it his best shot, and he didn’t shy away from trying again in a rematch. Whatever else you might think of him, he’s been in three straight big fights against top talents.

Kambosos turns 30 in June, and I’d expect we’ll probably see him back in action in the spring. If Haney goes up to 140 at some point this year, Kambosos could very easily find himself fighting for another world title in 2023, as he’s still a contender and one of the biggest names in that division.