Ahead of this weekend’s Showtime PPV card, headlined by Gervonta Davis vs Hector Garcia, the network releases its full preview episode of behind the scenes footage from both fighters as they head into the bout.

Reflecting no his rise to stardom, Davis says he embraces the spotlight, the pressure, and everything that comes along with it.

“I ain’t gonna lie, the first time I fought I was about to go out in the tunnel and the people was screaming. I just shut the curtains ‘cause I was like nervous,” Davis recollected. “But now I embrace it ‘cause I’ve always dreamed of this. That’s why I never shy away from this. It’s what I’m here to do, to show out.”

For Hector Garcia, he earned this shot on this stage with a big upset win over prospect Chris Colbert last year. Garcia knows this is an even bigger breakout opportunity here, and looks to take full advantage.

“Everything is possible because it’s all about taking advantage of each opportunity,” Garcia says. “Thanks to God, I’ve been able to take advantage of them. And where I’m at, I’m demonstrating that I have the talent to do big things in this sport.”

Check out the full video feature in the link above ahead of their scheduled clash this Saturday night, January 7th.