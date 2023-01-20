 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ShoBox - Hemphill vs Stevens: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

ShoBox returns tonight with a tripleheader on Showtime starting at 9 pm ET.

ShoBox: The New Generation returns tonight on Showtime with a tripleheader from Bethelehem, Penn., featuring three eight-round bouts in the super middleweight, light heavyweight, and junior lightweight divisions.

Are there blue chippers in action? Not really! But might we find some diamonds in the rough? Quite possibly! That is the new beauty of ShoBox, and on paper the fights all look well-matched and they could be simply flat-out “good to watch on television.”

The show starts at 9 pm ET. It’ll be some real laid back coverage tonight, just kickin’ it, but we’ll have live updates including results and highlights in this stream, and discussion down in the comments section:

Main Card (SHO, 9:00 pm ET)

  • Sean Hemphill (14-0, 8 KO) vs David Stevens (11-0, 8 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Atif Oberlton (7-0, 6 KO) vs Artem Brusov (12-0, 11 KO), light heavyweights, 8 rounds
  • Julian Gonzalez (8-0-1, 8 KO) vs Rosalindo Morales (9-0, 2 KO), junior lightweights, 8 rounds

