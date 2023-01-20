Some of the best news we’ve had in boxing in recent months is that we seem to be on our way towards an undisputed heavyweight title unification between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. According to Top Rank promoter Bob Arum, the terms have essentially all been agreed to and right now the only thing to really sort out is a site for the showdown.

As of now there’s a working theory that Wembley Stadium could host the big fight, but that’s taking a back seat to the Middle East for the moment where an undisclosed country is supposedly offering what would be the biggest purse in boxing history — and there’s no way Arum is going to let an offer like that pass him by if legitimate, as told to Sky Sports.

“Both fighters have agreed to do the fight, the question is the site and we’re talking to the Middle East because allegedly they’re going to come up with the biggest purse ever in boxing history,” Arum said. “And if they do, that’s where the fight is going to go because money is money. If they don’t, both fighters will agree to do the fight this spring at Wembley... but the fight will happen in my opinion, certainly within the first four months of the year.”

As Arum sees it, the location of this impending battle is the last real issue on the table here but says it’s in both fighter’s best interest to ensure they maximize their revenue. If the offer in the Middle East doesn’t pan out, the fight is likely to head to the UK. Either way, we should have some more movement on this fight coming soon.