Eubank Jr vs Smith: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, PPV price, start time

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith fight today in Manchester! Join us for live coverage!

By Scott Christ
Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith fight today in Manchester!
Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith meet today in a 12-round middleweight main event, headlining a card from Manchester that airs on DAZN in the United States and other territories, and on Sky Box Office (£19.95) in the United Kingdom.

We’ll have LIVE updates, highlights, and results starting from 2 pm ET, with round-by-round for the main event, all in this stream:

Along with the main event, we’ll plenty more action, including Richard Riakporhe vs Krzysztof Glowacki and Joseph Parker vs Jack Massey.

We’re not completely sure what we’ll have on DAZN and what we won’t, so we’ll list the full card rundown here. Join us this afternoon!

Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)

  • Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KO) vs Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KO), middleweights, 12 rounds
  • Richard Riakporhe (15-0, 11 KO) vs Krzysztof Glowacki (32-3, 20 KO), cruiserweights, 12 rounds
  • Joseph Parker (30-3, 21 KO) vs Jack Massey (20-1, 11 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Ekow Essuman (18-0, 7 KO) vs Chris Kongo (14-1, 7 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds, for Essuman’s British and Commonwealth titles
  • Frazer Clarke (4-0, 3 KO) vs Kevin Espindola (7-6, 2 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds
  • Matty Harris (3-0, 2 KO) vs Jiri Surmaj (3-2, 2 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds
  • Scott Forrest (3-0, 3 KO) vs Amine Boucetta (7-5, 0 KO), cruiserweights, 6 rounds

