Josh Taylor suffers injury, rematch with Jack Catterall postponed

Josh Taylor’s rematch with Jack Catterall, set for March 4 in Glasgow, has been postponed, with Taylor suffering a torn plantar fascia, reports Mike Coppinger at ESPN.com.

Taylor, 32, hasn’t fought since Feb. 2022, when he got the cards in an incredibly controversial split decision against Catterall, also in Glasgow, retaining his undisputed championship at 140 lbs.

Over the months since, Taylor has slowly vacated three of the four belts he held, but he still has the WBO title, and that was to be defended in the Catterall rematch, which was originally scheduled for early February but moved to March. Original talks for the fight would have had it coming in late 2022, but those fell through.

Taylor (19-0, 13 KO) had originally intended to move to 147 lbs after the Catterall fight, but the controversy led him to eventually making the decision to stay for the rematch.

Catterall (26-1, 13 KO) also hasn’t fought since their first bout, and this is surely a huge frustration for him.

Recovery time for Taylor’s injury is expected to be between six and 12 weeks, but you never really know until he goes through it. Hopefully, he’ll recover fully and without any issues, and the fight will get rescheduled as soon as it can be, possibly for the summer.