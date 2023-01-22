How to watch Beterbiev vs Yarde, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for January 25-28, 2023

Wednesday, Jan. 25

ProBox TV and YouTube, 9:00 pm ET, Cesar Francis vs Jesus Saracho. That’s right! Even if you don’t subscribe to ProBox TV, you can watch free (with ads) on ProBox TV’s YouTube (or Facebook)! The subscription at $1.99 gets you the show with no ads. Anyway, ProBox kick off their 2023 schedule, which is shifting to Wednesday nights for the time being, and that could be a hoot for the diehard boxing fan who gladly welcomes some regular Wednesday night fights on the schedule. John Hansen will be our resident “Mr. ProBox” for now on the live coverage, and we’ll be here for these shows. Francis is old (32) for a 12-fight prospect, but he’s a ProBox favorite and has shown some skills, and this looks like decent matchmaking against Saracho, a 21-year-old Mexican who will be upset-minded here. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Thursday, Jan. 26

ESPN+ and Social Media, TBA, Beterbiev vs Yarde press conference.

DAZN and Social Media, TBA, Rocha vs Young press conference.

Friday, Jan. 27

ESPN+ and Social Media, TBA, Beterbiev vs Yarde weigh-in.

DAZN and Social Media, TBA, Rocha vs Young weigh-in.

FITE PPV, 8:00 pm ET, BKFC 35: Yosdenis Cedeno vs Gorjan Slaveski. I personally lost interest in “the product,” but if you’re still on board, that’s when it is.

Saturday, Jan. 28

ESPN+, 2:00 pm ET, Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde. BT Sport has the card in the United Kingdom. This should be a blast for however long it lasts, as Beterbiev is one of the hardest punchers in the sport on top of being a clever boxer who brings craft to his aggression, and Yarde can flat-out crack, making him dangerous, especially considering Beterbiev doesn’t exactly shy away from taking shots to do his business. The undercard also features a flyweight title fight between Artem Dalakian and David Jimenez, so it’s got something bigger than the average Queensberry undercard, plus Willy Hutchinson, Karol Itauma, and other prospects in action. I’m fired up! Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young. We were meant to have Ryan Garcia in this DAZN slot. We were also meant to have Charlo vs Tszyu on this date on Showtime. But let’s not focus on what we don’t have! Let’s focus on what we have: Lex Rocha staying active. Young, again, may spring to mind when you remember he upset Sadam Ali on the Canelo vs Jacobs card. He has turned that into nothing and it was almost four years ago, but you never know! Just like then, he has nothing to lose and a chance to score an upset. Floyd Schofield will also be in action against Alberto Mercado, Oscar Collazo faces Wilfredo Mendez in a WBO 105 lb eliminator, and Bektemir Melikuziev will fight. It’s not a bad little card overall! John will also be on the live call for this one. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.