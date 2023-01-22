Tyson Fury: If Tommy loses to Jake Paul, he can stay in Saudi Arabia

Tommy Fury looks finally set to face Jake Paul — or at least have another date scheduled — with the fight not fully set just yet publicly, but believed to be coming on Feb. 25.

Tommy’s brother Tyson spoke about the fight this weekend. Tyson told talkSPORT that while the fight isn’t official, he hears “an announcement is imminent,” and he’s putting the pressure on his brother:

“They are finally getting it on and are going to throw down. The two YouTube people get to battle it out for the king of the YouTubers. It’s going to be fun, and I expect Tommy to chin him. If he doesn’t he can stay in Saudi Arabia.”

“The two YouTube people” is kind of a dig at Tommy, huh?

You can never judge tone by text, or at least not always, but the Fury family are in general making it clear that Tommy needs to win. Patriarch John Fury recently told talkSPORT that he feels it’s a “foregone conclusion” that Tommy will win, and that he’ll personally retire if Tommy loses.

Paul (6-0, 4 KO) and Fury (8-0, 4 KO) were originally set to meet in Dec. 2021, and then again in Aug. 2022, but both fights were canceled for issues on the Fury side, first an illness/injury situation and then Tommy having visa issues traveling to the United States.

Paul most recently fought in October, beating MMA legend Anderson Silva by decision over eight rounds. Fury’s most recent sanctioned fight came last April, when he beat Daniel Bocianski on points over six rounds on Tyson’s Wembley undercard. He was last in a ring in November, when he had an exhibition in Dubai, where he and Paul had a war of words.