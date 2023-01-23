 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chris Eubank Jr expected to “let the dust settle” before deciding on Liam Smith rematch

Kalle Sauerland says Chris Eubank Jr has a few weeks to decide whether or not he wants to activate a rematch clause with Liam Smith.

By Wil Esco
/ new
Chris Eubank Jr was stopped in the fourth round of his fight with Liam Smith.
Chris Eubank Jr was stopped in the fourth round of his fight with Liam Smith.
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

It’s only natural that Chris Eubank Jr would want a second shot at Liam Smith, especially considering he feels he was dominating the fight up until he got caught and ultimately stopped. But promoter Kalle Sauerland says they’re not going to be too hasty in making a decision as to jumping right back into a rematch with Smith.

As Sauerland tell Sky Sports, Eubank Jr indeed has a contractual rematch clause, but that they’re going to take some time to decide how they want to move forward instead of just immediately activating a rematch.

“We obviously have that rematch clause, but we’ll let the dust settle,” Sauerland told Sky Sports. “We’ve got a few weeks to activate that. We’ll take an internal discussion, see what the best way forward is for Jr and go from there. For sure, that score obviously needs to be settled, but take nothing away from Beefy, it was a fantastic victory for him and congratulations to him and the whole Smith family.”

As Eubank Jr reflected on the fight himself, he spoke of a potential rematch with Smith as something that could take place down the line more than something immediate. So that could be an indication that Eubank Jr is looking to build himself back up, but we’ll have to await his official decision which should come in relatively short order. Until then, what do you think Eubank Jr should do next?

Poll

Should Chris Eubank Jr take immediate rematch with Liam Smith?

view results
  • 63%
    Yes
    (31 votes)
  • 36%
    No
    (18 votes)
49 votes total Vote Now

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook