It’s only natural that Chris Eubank Jr would want a second shot at Liam Smith, especially considering he feels he was dominating the fight up until he got caught and ultimately stopped. But promoter Kalle Sauerland says they’re not going to be too hasty in making a decision as to jumping right back into a rematch with Smith.

As Sauerland tell Sky Sports, Eubank Jr indeed has a contractual rematch clause, but that they’re going to take some time to decide how they want to move forward instead of just immediately activating a rematch.

“We obviously have that rematch clause, but we’ll let the dust settle,” Sauerland told Sky Sports. “We’ve got a few weeks to activate that. We’ll take an internal discussion, see what the best way forward is for Jr and go from there. For sure, that score obviously needs to be settled, but take nothing away from Beefy, it was a fantastic victory for him and congratulations to him and the whole Smith family.”

As Eubank Jr reflected on the fight himself, he spoke of a potential rematch with Smith as something that could take place down the line more than something immediate. So that could be an indication that Eubank Jr is looking to build himself back up, but we’ll have to await his official decision which should come in relatively short order. Until then, what do you think Eubank Jr should do next?