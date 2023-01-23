Floyd Mayweather to face Aaron Chalmers in UK exhibition on February 25

Floyd Mayweather’s United Kingdom exhibition is still on for Feb. 25, but the boxing legend will no longer be facing veteran Muay Thai champion Liam Harrison, and will instead face reality television personality Aaron “The Joker” Chalmers.

Chalmers, who is also apparently nicknamed “Squeaky” and “The Burger Dog!,” appeared on both “Geordie Shore” and “Ex on the Beach,” as well as “Geordie Shore OGs.”

The 35-year-old Newcastle native does have a fighting background, going 5-2 in seven MMA bouts, retiring from that sport in early 2021. He fought four of his MMA bouts with Bellator, and last was in the cage in Feb. 2020, losing a decision to Austin Clem.

It doesn’t really matter who Mayweather “faces” since this isn’t going to be a full-on fight either way, but Harrison certainly brought more legitimacy than Chalmers, which isn’t even really a knock on Chalmers, Harrison was a hell of a kickboxer.

Harrison pulled out shortly after the fight was announced, citing injury and a need for surgery, saying his “knee just won’t allow it,” and that he really did think he’d be OK to do an exhibition boxing bout even though he already needed surgery. He said that he could hit pads, but his just didn’t have the agility, and that his knee had already bothered him as soon as he increased training intensity.