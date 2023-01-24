 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Liam Smith’s win over Chris Eubank Jr, Beterbiev vs Yarde preview, more: Boxing podcast for Jan. 24, 2023

Artur Beterbiev faces Anthony Yarde on Saturday, but is it a good fight? That plus Liam Smith’s big win and much more!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
Artur Beterbiev faces Anthony Yarde on Saturday, but is it a good fight?
Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

It’s Tuesday! We’re back! And there’s plenty of boxing for John and myself to talk about this week, with last weekend’s action and a big title fight coming up on Saturday!

  • First Half: A preview for Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde from London, plus Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young and a bit more coming this week
  • Intermission: Adult friendships!
  • Second Half: A recap of Liam Smith’s win over Chris Eubank Jr and what’s next for both fighters, Richard Riakporhe and Joseph Parker winning with different levels of impressing anyone, ShoBox, and some news of the week!

As always, thanks for listening!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.

