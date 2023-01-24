Adrien Broner took some time to chat with Marcos Villegas of Fight Hub TV and talked a bit about his upcoming plans before touching on the subject of Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia. Broner, who says he has personal relationships with both fighters, gives his honest assessment of why he thinks Davis has the edge over Garica. Check out some excerpts of what Broner had to say below.

Broner on the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia matchup

“Tank’s not gonna fight Ryan how he fought Hector, at all. He’s not gonna fight him that way. So you can’t really base your opinion off that fight. And Ryan’s not gonna fight the way he’s fought his previous fights against Tank.

“I think it’s going to be very competitive in the beginning but as the fight unfolds, as the rounds go on, I think Tank is gonna close his distance and start touching on Ryan and get the job done.

“I’m close with both. I’m close with Ryan, but I’m more close with Tank, but I got love for both of ‘em. But I just think Tank got what it takes to beat ‘em all at that weight, honestly.

“Tank got the defense to where he ain’t gotta let Ryan hit him. He’s really that talented to where he’s got that defense to where he don’t gotta let Ryan hit him. And I just see Tank touching Ryan. And if anybody know, Ryan always gets hit with straight left hands — all the time. And if Tank land that left hand like that it might be goodnight, Irene.

“But Ryan’s a helluva fighter. He got the heart of a lion and he gonna keep fighting so Tank gonna have to put him out. But Ryan’s gonna keep scratching, Ryan gonna keep fighting for sure.

“These are two elite fighters at their prime. Of course it can go the 12, and there’s a big probability that it don’t go the 12. But I’m favoring Tank a lot in this fight.”