Alexis Rocha to face George Ashie in Jan. 28 DAZN main event, Anthony Young injured

Alexis Rocha has a new opponent for his Saturday night main event on DAZN, as he’ll face Ghana’s George “Red Tiger” Ashie, who replaces Anthony Young.

Young, who hasn’t been seen by much of anyone since his 2019 win over Sadam Ali, is out with a nose injury. The most recent photo of Ashie I could pull from our licensed library came from 2006, when he was a 130 lb fighter losing back-to-back fights in the United Kingdom to Martin Watson and Kevin Mitchell. Watson has been retired since 2008, and Mitchell since 2015.

Rocha turned pro in 2016.

Ashie (33-5-1, 25 KO) is now 38 years old, still really a 135/140 lb fighter at his useful biggest, and has a career 0-3 record outside of Ghana, all of those losses coming in the United Kingdom.

Most recently, he did upset an unbeaten fellow Ghanaian named Robert Quaye via eighth round TKO in March of last year, and he’s won five in a row overall, though the other four in low-level fights and dating back to 2018.

“I recently learned of the injury that Anthony suffered in sparring,” said Rocha. “To be honest, it does not matter who is standing across from me in that ring come Saturday night. The goal and the assignment remains the same: break my opponent’s will and win by stoppage. I’m ready for any fighter they put in front of me.”

“It doesn’t matter what opponent is in front of Alexis, he will do whatever it takes to attain the victory,” said Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya. “We applaud George Ashie for taking this fight on a week’s notice - this will be a war with two fighters out to prove they’re worthy contenders in the sport.”

The rest of Saturday’s card, for now, remains the same, and we will have live coverage on Saturday, Jan. 28, starting at 8 pm ET.