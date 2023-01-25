 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Francis vs Saracho: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, free stream, full card info

Cesar Francis faces Jesus Saracho in tonight’s ProBox TV main event.

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
ProBox TV get their new year kicked off this evening with Cesar Francis facing Jesus Saracho in a 10-round junior welterweight main event, plus more from Plant City, Fla.!

You can watch the fights with a ProBox TV subscription ($1.99!), of course, and also for free with ads on their YouTube or Facebook pages.

If you go to the ProBox TV page, they’re saying it’s a 9 pm ET start, but every other ad they’ve put out this week (like this one) says 8 pm ET for the main card. There are also prelims at 7 pm ET.

John Hansen will be on the coverage for us this evening, chatting away down in the comments section.

Prelims (ProBox TV/YouTube/Facebook, 7:00 pm ET)

  • Jorge Carlos (3-0, 3 KO) vs Anthony Michael Linenfelser (4-17-1, 4 KO), lightweights, 4 rounds
  • Lorenzo Medina (4-0, 4 KO) vs Cleveland Billingsley III (5-8, 5 KO), heavyweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (ProBox TV/YouTube/Facebook, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Cesar Francis (12-0, 7 KO) vs Jesus Saracho (12-1, 11 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Oscar Alvarez Jr (7-0, 7 KO) vs Nicolas Polanco (20-3-1, 11 KO), junior lightweights, 8 rounds
  • Jose Arellano (10-0, 6 KO) vs Jonhatan Soares (14-1, 14 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds

