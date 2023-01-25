It looks as if Mike Tyson has another legal battle ahead of him as ESPN is now reporting that a woman has filed a $5M lawsuit against former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. The woman, who is looking to maintain her privacy behind her anonymity, claims that Tyson raped her during an encounter during the 1990s after meeting the fighter in Albany, New York.

This lawsuit was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act which gives a one year period to sexual assault victims to file lawsuits for assaults that occurred even many years ago.

In particular, the allegations state that Tyson raped her in a limousine and she has since suffered from physical, psychological, and emotional injuries because of the attack.

“I told him no several times and asked him to stop, but he continued to attack me,” the woman said. “He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me.”

Attorney Darren Seilback, who represents the women in this case, claims that his office investigated these claims and have found them to be highly credible, but would not comment further at this time. As of now none of Tyson’s representatives have commented on the allegations.