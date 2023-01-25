Shadasia Green signs with Most Valuable Promotions, fights Elin Cederroos on Serrano-Cruz

When a fight joins a card on less than two weeks’ notice, odds are it’ll be nothing to write home about. Not so with the February 4th Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz show on DAZN, as Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotons announced today that super middleweight contender Shadasia Green has joined their roster and will face former unified champion Elin Cederroos in a final eliminator.

“My motto is ‘be phenomenal or be forgotten,’ a mantra that fits so perfectly with the team that Jake and Nakisa have created,” Green said. “We’re striving for greatness together, and I can’t wait to work side by side with them for this next phase of my career.”

Green (11-0, 10 KO) has never gone past six as a pro and hasn’t seen the judges since her third pro bout. Her competition hasn’t been terribly great, which I can’t really blame her for since she’s in a division with 36 fighters worldwide, but she’s an admirably persistent body puncher and should make for a highly entertaining fight with Cederroos (8-1, 4 KO).

The fight is a WBC eliminator for a crack at undisputed champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn, who handed Cederroos her first pro defeat last year. My usual gripe about fighters getting tossed back into eliminators right after losing their titles will be withheld due to the fact that, as mentioned, the entire women’s super middleweight division could fit in one Panera.