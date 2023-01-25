No, we still don’t have an “official” announcement of a prizefight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia just yet, but all signs continue to point in that direction as Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya — the one who had been threatening to move on from the fight — says there should be a formal announcement soon.

De La Hoya tells Marcos Villegas of Fight Hub TV that both sides are now just hammering out some minor details in the official contract, which he has in hand, and that we could just be days away.

“It’s not official yet. Will it get done, yes. It’s gonna get done,” De La Hoya said. “I strongly feel that this fight is going to happen for sure, April 15th. I actually have the contract. Just have to cross the t’s and dot the i’s.

“Minor little issues, which is no big deal. All the majors got sorted out. Ryan’s in camp already in Miami. And Gervonta’s a beast, he’s out there training already. So I think this is going to be the biggest, most anticipated fights in recent years.

“I think in the next few days (there will be an announcement). We’re coming out with the official announcement. What I want to do is old school. I want to grab two jets, G5, G6, and take each fighter to various cities across the country — old school — and just promote and take the fighters to the fans and create the hype and start the hype. And then obviously with Showtime and DAZN, they’re going to blow it out of the water. It’s gonna be big.

“The plan is to grab Ryan Garcia and Tank and take ‘em across the country, and take ‘em to the fans. And take them to the fans that want to see them up close and personal. A lot of fans can’t go to Las Vegas and watch it live. They can buy it on PPV but they want to be able to get an autograph, take a picture. Take the fighters to the fans, that’s what it’s all about.

“Not official (that it will be at the T-Mobile Arena). We don’t know yet but the front runners are MGM and T-Mobile. I do love the MGM, but the T-Mobile has more seats where you can fit more people, which is fair for the fans.”