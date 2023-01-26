David Benavidez: I promise I’m going to knock out Caleb Plant

David Benavidez’s fight with Caleb Plant is now fully official for March 25 on Showtime pay-per-view, with the fight taking place at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, and the unbeaten super middleweight is promising a knockout finish.

“I’ve been working my ass off like never before. This is my moment in life where I get to show why I am the best super middleweight in the world, and that’s exactly what all my fans will see,” Benavidez wrote on social media.

“I promise all my fans I’m going to knock out Caleb Plant. Y’all ain’t gonna want to miss this one.”

Benavidez (26-0, 23 KO) will surely be the betting favorite (DraftKings don’t have a line up just yet, but should soon with the fight now officially set), but Plant (22-1, 13 KO) is definitely his best opponent to date on paper. That can’t really be said the other way, but the only opponent Plant has had who comes close to Benavidez on paper is Canelo Alvarez, who stopped Plant in the 11th round in late 2021.

In other words, Benavidez vs Plant is a marquee matchup, a true test of both fighters at the top level, and with Canelo sort of set up on his own as the massive superstar and undisputed champion of the division, it is the best fight that can be made at 168 right now.

With Benavidez and Plant also having talked a fair amount of trash toward one another over the years, it’s even spicier. This is a fight to look forward to in a couple months.