Angel Fierro vs Eduardo Estela to headline March 4 DAZN show from Mexico

Lightweights Angel Fierro and Eduardo Estela will headline a March 4 DAZN broadcast from Culiacan, Mexico, on a show promoted by Matchroom Boxing.

The 24-year-old Fierro (20-1-2, 16 KO) broke out with a 2021 upset over Alberto Machado on Ring City USA, and is 2-0-1 since then, with wins over Cristian Bielma and Jeremy Cuevas, and a 10-round draw against veteran Juan Carlos Burgos between the victories.

Estela (14-1, 9 KO) is a 33-year-old from Uruguay, with four straight wins following a 2019 stoppage loss to Mauricio Lara in Argentina. Lara, of course, has gone on to become a top contender at featherweight. In his last fight, Estela upset previously-unbeaten prospect Ruben Torres on the Zepeda vs Prograis show in November.

Fierro vs Estela will be a 10-round fight.

