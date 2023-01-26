Angel Fierro vs Eduardo Estela to headline March 4 DAZN show from Mexico

Lightweights Angel Fierro and Eduardo Estela will headline a March 4 DAZN broadcast from Culiacan, Mexico, on a show promoted by Matchroom Boxing.
The 24-year-old Fierro (20-1-2, 16 KO) broke out with a 2021 upset over Alberto Machado on Ring City USA, and is 2-0-1 since then, with wins over Cristian Bielma and Jeremy Cuevas, and a 10-round draw against veteran Juan Carlos Burgos between the victories.
Estela (14-1, 9 KO) is a 33-year-old from Uruguay, with four straight wins following a 2019 stoppage loss to Mauricio Lara in Argentina. Lara, of course, has gone on to become a top contender at featherweight. In his last fight, Estela upset previously-unbeaten prospect Ruben Torres on the Zepeda vs Prograis show in November.
Fierro vs Estela will be a 10-round fight.
Also on the card:
- Eduardo Nunez (23-1, 23 KO) takes on Rodolfo Bustamante (18-1-1, 11 KO) in a 10-round junior lightweight bout. Nunez, 25, lost a fight in 2018 but has won 13 straight, obviously all by stoppage. Bustamante, 27, has won his last two after a loss in early 2021. All of his fights have been in Culiacan, where he was born.
- Misael Rodriguez (12-0, 7 KO) faces Rafael Ortiz (16-4-1, 9 KO) in an eight-round middleweight fight. Rodriguez was a bronze medalist at the 2016 Olympics, turned pro in 2017, is 28 years old, and is still taking a while to actually get moving as a pro. Ortiz, 27, was stopped by Petro Ivanov in 2021, but has won two straight, including an “upset” win over Omar Chavez.
