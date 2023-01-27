Bohachuk vs Gallimore: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Serhii Bohachuk returns to the ring tonight against Nathaniel Gallimore, headlining a UFC Fight Pass show from Montebello, Calif.
The show will start streaming on UFC Fight Pass at 10 pm ET. Subscriptions are $9.99/month. We’ll be here through the show, with updates, hopefully some highlights, and live results in this stream, plus we’ll be chatting down in the comments section:
Main Card (UFC Fight Pass, 10:00 pm ET)
- Serhii Bohachuk (21-1, 21 KO) vs Nathaniel Gallimore (22-6-1, 17 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds
- Omar Trinidad (10-0-1, 8 KO) vs Jose Luis Ramirez 28-8 (16 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds
- Umar Dzambekov (2-0, 1 KO) vs Anthony Fleming (2-0, 1 KO), light heavyweights, 6 rounds
- Daniel Barrera (1-0-1, 1 KO) vs Victor Hernandez (debut), junior bantamweights, 4 rounds
- Stefanie Cohen (2-1-1, 1 KO) vs Kedra Bradley (1-5-1, 0 KO), bantamweights, 4 rounds
- David Romero (2-0-1, 1 KO) vs Michael De La Cruz (1-1-2, 0 KO), rematch, lightweights, 5 rounds
- Gloria Munguilla (1-0, 0 KO) vs JoAnna Espinoza (0-1, 0 KO), rematch, junior bantamweights, 4 rounds
