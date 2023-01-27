 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bohachuk vs Gallimore: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Serhii Bohachuk returns against Nathaniel Gallimore tonight on UFC Fight Pass!

By Scott Christ
Serhii Bohachuk returns to the ring tonight against Nathaniel Gallimore, headlining a UFC Fight Pass show from Montebello, Calif.

The show will start streaming on UFC Fight Pass at 10 pm ET. Subscriptions are $9.99/month. We’ll be here through the show, with updates, hopefully some highlights, and live results in this stream, plus we’ll be chatting down in the comments section:

Main Card (UFC Fight Pass, 10:00 pm ET)

  • Serhii Bohachuk (21-1, 21 KO) vs Nathaniel Gallimore (22-6-1, 17 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Omar Trinidad (10-0-1, 8 KO) vs Jose Luis Ramirez 28-8 (16 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds
  • Umar Dzambekov (2-0, 1 KO) vs Anthony Fleming (2-0, 1 KO), light heavyweights, 6 rounds
  • Daniel Barrera (1-0-1, 1 KO) vs Victor Hernandez (debut), junior bantamweights, 4 rounds
  • Stefanie Cohen (2-1-1, 1 KO) vs Kedra Bradley (1-5-1, 0 KO), bantamweights, 4 rounds
  • David Romero (2-0-1, 1 KO) vs Michael De La Cruz (1-1-2, 0 KO), rematch, lightweights, 5 rounds
  • Gloria Munguilla (1-0, 0 KO) vs JoAnna Espinoza (0-1, 0 KO), rematch, junior bantamweights, 4 rounds

