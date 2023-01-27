The fight of the century is set. Although reported to be a done deal a couple weeks back, it has been announced today that Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have formally finalized their deal to face one another in February.

Slightly different from what had been previously reported as a Feb. 25 fight date, the bout will actually take place on Feb. 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will take place as a scheduled eight round fight with a weight limit of 185 lbs.

The show will be an ESPN+ pay-per-view in the United States, not a Showtime pay-per-view. Paul has worked with Showtime for his last three bouts, but with this being a Queensberry Promotions co-promotion and overseas, that loops in Top Rank for the United States, and ESPN will have their first boxing pay-per-view since Crawford vs Porter in Nov. 2021.

BT Sport Box Office will have the event in the United Kingdom.

According to Marc Raimondi at ESPN.com, the undercard will see WBC cruiserweight titleholder Ilunga Junior Makabu defend against Badou Jack, and prospect Ashton Sylve will take on Maxwell Awuku.

“The moment of truth has finally arrived,” Paul said. “On Feb. 26, I will get in the ring with a ‘real boxer,’ an 8-0 fighter from a storied fighting family and show the world the truth about who Jake Paul, the boxer really is.”

It’s worth noting that Paul and Fury had previously been slated to face Paul in the past, and that ultimately fell apart before the two could get in the ring. Do not rule out the chances we could potentially see another meltdown in the lead up this time around as well.