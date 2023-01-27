The saga between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith may not be over after all. Following Eubank’s unlikely early knockout loss to Smith last weekend, Sky Sports is now reporting that Eubank’s team are thinking about filing an official appeal of the result with the British Board of Control.

Promoter Kalle Sauerland, who works with Eubank, confirms that they believe Smith used an illegal elbow during a combination that lead to Eubank being hurt and knocked down the first time, and are weighing their options on how to proceed. Roy Jones Jr, who trains Eubank, also made claims on social media of Smith’s liberal use of his elbow to inflict damage on Eubank.

Smith, however, believes Eubank and his team are only embarrassing themselves by the way they’re now carrying the loss.

“They are clutching at straws. As much as it might be a shock for people to see Chris sitting on his backside like that, just take it on the chin,” Smith told Sky Sports.“You lost, you got stopped, come back from it,” he added. “Nobody believes you. You’re embarrassing yourself.”

To that end Smith even encourages Eubank and his handlers to file a formal complaint if their so inclined, and says that if they really believe he won because of an illegal elbow, they should immediately activate Eubank’s rematch clause to get some vindication.