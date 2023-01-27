Jean Pascal vs Michael Eifert IBF eliminator rescheduled for March 16

The IBF light heavyweight eliminator between Jean Pascal and Michael Eifert has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 16, in Laval, Quebec.

Pascal and Eifert were originally supposed to meet on Feb. 9, but the fight was postponed when Pascal tested positive for COVID early this month.

Pascal, 40, was originally ordered to face Joshua Buatsi in the IBF eliminator last year, but that was a whole ordeal with drug testing guarantees — at this point, a very reasonable request involving Pascal (36-6-1, 20 KO) — and then the date passed, and Buatsi opted not to take the fight.

That gave Eifert (11-1, 4 KO), a 25-year-old German, the opportunity, and he accepted the order, and here we are.

The event will probably air on ESPN+ in the United States, though it could be another outlet, and we’ll let you know when we know that.

Also on the card: