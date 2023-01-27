John “Scrappy” Ramirez headlines Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN, February 23

John “Scrappy” Ramirez is set to headline the first Golden Boy Fight Night — their Thursday cards — of 2023, as he’s set to face Luis Padilla in a 10-round junior bantamweight main event on Feb. 23 from the Fantasy Springs in Indio, Calif.

The 26-year-old Ramirez (10-0, 8 KO) fought twice in 2022, beating journeyman Roberto Pucheta in March and then prospect Jan Salvatierra via first round knockout in May. By the time he gets into the ring next month, he’ll have been out just over nine months, and getting him active is good.

Padilla (15-3-2, 2 KO) is a 22-year-old from Guadalajara, who has won two straight after an 0-3-1 stretch between 2019 and 2021. In his last outing, he won a 10-round decision over veteran Carlos Buitrago, beating the former 105 and 108 lb title challenger in a flyweight bout.

Padilla has bounced between 112 and 115 in his career, so the weight shouldn’t be any real issue.

Also on the card, Manuel Flores (14-0, 11 KO) will face Marvin Solano (24-8, 8 KO) in an eight-round bantamweight bout, and there will be more announced in the coming weeks.