Beterbiev vs Yarde: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Artur Beterbiev defends his three light heavyweight titles today against Anthony Yarde, with the fight headlining a show from London.
We’ll be here with live coverage starting from 2:30 pm ET, with the card streaming live on ESPN+ in the United States. It also will air on BT Sport in the United Kingdom, where it will start a half-hour earlier at 7 pm UK time (2 pm ET).
We will have round-by-round for the main event and results, highlights, and updates before then, all in this stream:
Note: We’re listing what BT have listed on their official site for the event, but no guarantee that all of the following fights air on the ESPN+ stream.
Main Card (ESPN+, 2:30 pm ET)
- Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KO) vs Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KO), light heavyweights, 12 rounds, for Beterbiev’s WBC, IBF, and WBO titles
- Artem Dalakian (21-0, 15 KO) vs David Jimenez (12-0, 9 KO), flyweights, 12 rounds, for Dalakian’s WBA title
- Karol Itauma (9-0, 7 KO) vs Ezequiel Maderna (28-10, 18 KO), light heavyweights, 10 rounds
- Moses Itauma (debut) vs Marcel Bode (2-1, 2 KO), heavyweights, 4 rounds
- Charles Frankham (6-0, 2 KO) vs Joshua Ocampo (8-10-4, 6 KO), junior lightweights, 6 rounds
- Umar Khan (5-0, 0 KO) vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti (8-5, 1 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds
