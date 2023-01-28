 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Beterbiev vs Yarde: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Artur Beterbiev faces Anthony Yarde today in London, plus more on today’s card!

By Scott Christ
/ new
Artur Beterbiev faces Anthony Yarde today in London!
Artur Beterbiev faces Anthony Yarde today in London!
Queensberry Promotions

Artur Beterbiev defends his three light heavyweight titles today against Anthony Yarde, with the fight headlining a show from London.

We’ll be here with live coverage starting from 2:30 pm ET, with the card streaming live on ESPN+ in the United States. It also will air on BT Sport in the United Kingdom, where it will start a half-hour earlier at 7 pm UK time (2 pm ET).

We will have round-by-round for the main event and results, highlights, and updates before then, all in this stream:

Note: We’re listing what BT have listed on their official site for the event, but no guarantee that all of the following fights air on the ESPN+ stream.

Main Card (ESPN+, 2:30 pm ET)

  • Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KO) vs Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KO), light heavyweights, 12 rounds, for Beterbiev’s WBC, IBF, and WBO titles
  • Artem Dalakian (21-0, 15 KO) vs David Jimenez (12-0, 9 KO), flyweights, 12 rounds, for Dalakian’s WBA title
  • Karol Itauma (9-0, 7 KO) vs Ezequiel Maderna (28-10, 18 KO), light heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Moses Itauma (debut) vs Marcel Bode (2-1, 2 KO), heavyweights, 4 rounds
  • Charles Frankham (6-0, 2 KO) vs Joshua Ocampo (8-10-4, 6 KO), junior lightweights, 6 rounds
  • Umar Khan (5-0, 0 KO) vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti (8-5, 1 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook