Beterbiev vs Yarde: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Artur Beterbiev defends his three light heavyweight titles today against Anthony Yarde, with the fight headlining a show from London.

We’ll be here with live coverage starting from 2:30 pm ET, with the card streaming live on ESPN+ in the United States. It also will air on BT Sport in the United Kingdom, where it will start a half-hour earlier at 7 pm UK time (2 pm ET).

We will have round-by-round for the main event and results, highlights, and updates before then, all in this stream:

Note: We’re listing what BT have listed on their official site for the event, but no guarantee that all of the following fights air on the ESPN+ stream.

Main Card (ESPN+, 2:30 pm ET)